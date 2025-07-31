State Awards Karin Orr Award to Reid for Connecting Residents to Behavioral Health Services

A regional co-response clinician serving five Cape Ann communities, including Groveland and Georgetown, was recognized this past Tuesday for extraordinary work connecting residents to behavioral health services.

Robin Reid was presented the state Department of Mental Health’s Karin Orr Award, given annually to mental health clinicians who demonstrate superior collaboration skills with both law enforcement and residents. It also highlights clinicians who have helped those in a crisis, worked to prevent crises and those who have provided aid others with follow up care.

“I am so honored to get this award for ‘the little program that could.’ I did not win this award alone—I had the support of my chiefs, officers, towns and my Lahey supervisor, Danielle Csogi. I believe it takes a lot for small towns to get statewide recognition, and I am humbled and honored for this recognition,” said Reid. She added, she hopes no one hesitates to reach out for help

Reid, an employee of Lahey Behavioral Health, is assigned to the Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Newbury and Rowley Police Departments as a regional co-response clinician. She helps provide immediate mental health and substance use support for those who interacting with police, aiming to divert them from the criminal justice system and toward appropriate care. The goals, officials said, are to reduce and divert unnecessary arrests, reduce repeat offenses and reduce police calls.

Reid was hired in April 2023 and has responded to about 620 total calls for service and co-responded to 198 calls. As a result, officials said, 285 arrests were diverted and 129 unnecessary emergency room visits were avoided.