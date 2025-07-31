Police Allege Atkinson Man Defaced Haverhill Stop Signs with Political, Anti-Police Messages

(Additional photograph below.)

An Atkinson, N.H., man was arraigned in Haverhill District Court Thursday on charges of defacing 36 stops signs in Haverhill with derogatory phases.

Joshua Pelletier, 32, was arrested early Thursday morning and also charged with attempting to commit a crime and resisting arrest after local police detectives report finding him with stencils and a can of white spray paint. Messages used the existing word “Stop” to start political phrases. “(Stop) Blaming the Drugs HPD killed Gigga” was one, relaying anti-police sentiment in the aftermath of the death of Francis Gigliotti while in police custody. Other phrases were “(Stop) Crooked Cops,” “(Stop) Government Thugs,” “(Stop) Medicaid Cuts” and “(Stop) Killer Cops.”

When arrested, Pelletier was wearing, what police described as, a ballistic vest and carried a spring-loaded double-edged knife, a police report said.

Haverhill Public Works crews spent the week replacing vandalized stop signs, which carry a cost of $124 each. Based on city security camera footage, Haverhill Police concluded the responsible person was spray-painting during early morning hours.

According to the report, detectives John Orsillo and Douglas Angus were cruising during the midnight shift Thursday in the area of Cedar and White Streets in two unmarked vehicles when they noticed a man resembling the person caught on video. They confronted the man, later identified as Pelletier, and ordered him to stop. The report said Pelletier attempted to flee and punched Angus. The detective was able to restrain Pelletier’s right arm and Orsillo grabbed his left arm. The two put him in handcuffs and Pelletier was taken to the police station for booking.

Officers reported Pelletier was wearing a ballistic vest and was carrying a spring-loaded double-edged knife at the time of his arrest. He also was wearing a bag that contained stencils that were stained with white paint and an expandable police baton. A can of white spray paint was allegedly located in the saddlebag on Pelletier’s scooter. The police report states the handgrips of the scooter he was operating had white paint on them as did the sleeves of his black sweatshirt.

In his report, Orsillo said he looked back at city security camera footage and found the man sprays a stencil that says “Pedophile Rings” on a stop sign at the intersection of Cedar and White Streets at 3:29 a.m. Moments later, the same person approaches the stop sign at Vine and White Streets and starts to deface it, but flees when an unmarked cruiser approaches and illuminates the street.

Pelletier was held on $1,500 cash bail in the Essex County House of Correction and is due back in court for a pre-trial conference Monday, Sept. 8. He was also ordered to stay away from the Haverhill Police Department unless he has official business.