‘One Hit Wonders’ by Rock Voices Aug. 9 at Haverhill High

Rock Voices, a North Shore community chorus, is set to perform next week at Haverhill High School.

The performance, “One Hit Wonders,” takes place Saturday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St. It features popular music drawn primarily from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

General admission tickets are $20. Seniors are $15 and students $10. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available at the door or may be purchased at RockVoices.com.

Rock Voices is a no-audition, tuition-based choir. Units play throughout the northeast and in New York City and Portland, Ore. The chorus is open to adults 18 and older whether or not they can read music.