Greater Lawrence Family Health Center to Host Events for National Health Center Week

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center is set to host a number of events during next week’s upcoming National Health Center Week.

The first is a Community Health Fair Wednesday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 150 Park St., Lawrence. The fair will have Health Center staff present to give health-related demonstrations and information. Attendees can receive diabetes screenings and prevention tips as well as health insurance enrollment assistance. Staff will also teach how to use Narcan, the overdose reversal medication.

Aside from practical health information, others will have tables at the fair, including the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Community Engagement Division, Northeast Legal Aid, Lawrence Mayor’s Health Task Force, Elevated Thought, Brothers in Arms, Merrimack Valley YWCA, Lawrence CommunityWorks and Greater Lawrence Community Action Council.

There will be food, ice cream, a face painting booth and chances to participate in a free raffle.

There is a GLFHC Breakfast Friday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon, at 155 Haverhill St., Lawrence. Food will be provided by Jessy’s Plate Café. The owner will discuss her recipes.