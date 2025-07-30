Whittier Tech Secures Nearly $1 Million State Grant to Support In-Demand Careers

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School is receiving $931,000 in a state grant to support training programs for 100 students preparing for careers in high-demand trades.

Whittier’s grant will help underwrite the cost of 100 students studying welding, advanced manufacturing, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, culinary arts, marine technology, construction laborer and auto body.

The award is part of $24.2 million in Career Technical Initiative grants being distributed to 24 organizations by the Healey-Driscoll Administration. The money will support 2,490 individuals training for careers in such high-demand fields as construction and manufacturing.

Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones is scheduled to tour Whittier Tech next Tuesday to formally release grants. Also scheduled to attend are state Rep. Andy X. Vargas and Molly Jacobson, president and CEO and of Commonwealth Corporation. The tour begins at 10 a.m. with the speaking portion scheduled for 10:50 a.m.