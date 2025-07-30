Teens Offer ‘Legally Blond Jr.‘ Performance Friday-Sunday

The new Curtain Up Co. offers four performances of “Legally Blond Jr.” this weekend.

The Curtain Up Co. is the brainchild of childhood friends Emily Cruickshank and Zoe Xydias, who are co-directing the performances. Both started in theater in Haverhill schools. Xydias is currently studying musical theater at the American Musical and Drama Academy in New York City. Cruickshank is a student at Elon University in Elon, North Carolina.

Actors in the company range in age from 10 to 18 and hail from Haverhill, Methuen and surrounding communities.

Performances are Friday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 2, at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3, at 4 p.m., at Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St., Groveland. General admission tickets are $10 and premium seating is $15. Children five and under at $5.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance by calling Cruickshank at 978-891-0849.