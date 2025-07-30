Groveland’s Well #1 Back Online; Residents May Resume Normal Water Usage

Groveland Water and Sewer Department said Wednesday the town’s Well #1 is back in service and residents may resume their normal water usage.

Last week, the Department shut down the well to perform repairs. Officials report mechanical parts were removed, inspected and cleaned. Two sections of the motor shaft were replaced, and iron and manganese deposits were scraped from the pump and pump bowls.

The gravel surrounding the well was scoured and cleaned to improve water flow toward the well itself. The same minerals that cause water discoloration also clog the gravel around the well and restrict flow to residents.

Residents last week were asked to voluntarily conserve water.