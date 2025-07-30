Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce to Host Harbor Tours Networking

To submit Business Bulletin announcements, click on image.

The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce takes to the water in its Back to Business Networking event Aug. 13.

Local business people have the chance to network with one another while cruising the Merrimack River with Harbor Tours. There will be complimentary appetizers and a cash bar as well as a door prize. Participation in the event is free. River cruises will run in 30-minute intervals following an opening mixer from 4:30-5 p.m. Pre-registration is required and participants will select a time for their boat tour while registering.

It takes place Wednesday, Aug.13, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Haverhill’s public docks, 136 Washington St.

Questions may be emailed to President Katie Cook at [email protected]. Registration takes place at HaverhillChamber.com.