State Awards $400,000 to Greater Lawrence Community Action Council For Job Help

Greater Lawrence Community Action Council is working with area businesses and organizations to help 80 eligible residents overcome language gaps and receive job training and placement services, among other work supports.

The nonprofit organization this week was awarded a $400,000 state Readiness, Integration, Skills, Employment, known as RISE, grant to expand English language instruction for employment, break down barriers to employment and connect individuals with jobs and training in sectors such as health care and human services, retail, food services, hospitality and manufacturing.

Greater Lawrence Community Action Council was one of eight recipients sharing in more than $2.7 million statewide. It will provide training for unemployed and underemployed people find jobs in wholesale trade, freight, stocking, material movers, construction, landscaping, asphalt, home health, customer service representatives, and administrative. Greater Lawrence Community Action Council is partnering with Seal City Coating, The Gem Group and Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“Through these grants and ESOL training, workers will development greater skills while helping employers looking to hire and increasing the state’s competitiveness,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones.

Jones was joined by Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler, celebrating the administration’s $10 million allocation aimed at increasing access to English for Speakers of Other Languages. The amount was included in the final recent fair share supplemental budget to support 3,000-3,500 residents to participate in the language training programs and reduce its waitlist.

Covered services include English for Speakers of Other Languages and career readiness wraparound supports for eligible participants, which include families with children and pregnant women without children.