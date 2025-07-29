Methuen One of 42 Communities to Receive Five-Year State Housing Choice Designation

Methuen is one of 42 communities to receive a five-year Housing Choice Community designation under the state’s 2021 law.

The Housing Choice law requires multi-family housing be allowed by right in cities and towns and adjacent communities served by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, including commuter rail. Methuen Mayor David P. “D.J.” Beauregard Jr. said Methuen is one of 43 communities across the state recognized this year for leadership in housing production and planning.

“To qualify for the Housing Choice designation, communities must meet specific benchmarks for housing production and demonstrate progress in implementing local policies and best practices,” said Beauregard. “This recognition affirms that Methuen is doing its part—and now we’re better positioned to bring additional resources home to support continued progress.”

The designation qualifies Methuen to apply for the Housing Choice Grant Program, a competitive capital grant program available exclusively to Housing Choice Communities through the state’s Community One Stop for Growth. The designation also allows Methuen to receive enhanced consideration, priority or other benefits in nine additional state programs focused on infrastructure, economic development and planning.

As WHAV reported in 2020, Methuen was awarded $168,397 during that cycle to improve and create disabled pedestrian walkways and ramps in Gaunt Square for a planned housing and commercial development.

Gov. Maura T. Healey emphasized the role of local action in addressing the housing crisis in a statement. “The high cost of housing is one of the greatest challenges facing Massachusetts residents, and communities across the state are stepping up to meet it,” said Healey. “It’s great that these 43 cities and towns are doing the work to create more reasonably priced homes, support their residents and lead by example. The Housing Choice designation is one of the many ways we partner with communities to help them build housing and lower costs for us all.”

Communities with active Housing Choice designations have produced more than 77% of all new housing built in Massachusetts over the past five years.