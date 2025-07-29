AgeSpan Offers Farmers Market Vouchers Aug. 8 in Haverhill

AgeSpan is once again offering a limited number of $25 vouchers to low-income seniors to purchase fresh produce at local farmers markets.

The vouchers will be distributed on a first come, first served basis Friday, Aug. 8, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St.

According to AgeSpan’s rules, those eligible must be at least 60 years old and a resident of one of Haverhill’s subsidized housing complexes. Questions about the program can be directed to Paola Hussein at the Haverhill Council on Aging at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.