AgeSpan Offers Farmers Market Vouchers Aug. 8 in Haverhill

WHAV News Staff By |

Haverhill Farmers Market. (Courtesy photograph.)

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education, arts and culture and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

AgeSpan is once again offering a limited number of $25 vouchers to low-income seniors to purchase fresh produce at local farmers markets.

The vouchers will be distributed on a first come, first served basis Friday, Aug. 8, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St.

According to AgeSpan’s rules, those eligible must be at least 60 years old and a resident of one of Haverhill’s subsidized housing complexes. Questions about the program can be directed to Paola Hussein at the Haverhill Council on Aging at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.

Comments are closed.