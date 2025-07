Tickets to the Haverhill Council on Aging’s annual Luau Luncheon in August are now available and expected to sell out quickly.

The popular social event is Thursday, Aug. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. and features entertainment by The Gemstones. Tickets are $15 and can be reserved by calling 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.

This event is supported with a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council.