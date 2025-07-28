Beth Israel Lahey Health Opens New Haverhill Urgent Care Center in Riverside

(Additional photographs below.)

There’s a new choice for urgent care in Haverhill with Beth Israel Lahey Health opening its new Urgent Care—Haverhill Monday at Rivers Edge Plaza in Riverside.

The health care provider calls the new center, near the Registry of Motor Vehicles at 229-B Lincoln Ave., another option for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

“This urgent care center will expand access to high-quality care in the Merrimack Valley,” said Alex Barker, president of Beth Israel Lahey Health Medical Group. “We are proud of our commitment to growing care in the community, close to where our patients live.”

Officials noted Beth Israel Lahey Health’s strategic plan, called Blueprint 2030, set a goal to deliver 70% of the care it delivers in the community by 2030. They said BILH Urgent Care—Haverhill offers treatment for a wide range of non-emergency conditions, including cuts, sprains and minor broken bones; cold, flu and other respiratory infections; sinus infections and sore throats; skin rashes and poison ivy; urinary tract infections; and minor injuries from sports or work.

It offers services such as X-rays, lab testing, EKGs, STI and pregnancy testing and vaccinations and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are available, but patients are also encouraged to reserve appointments online.