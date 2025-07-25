Man Receives Prison Time for ‘Pipe Bomb’ That Forced Haverhill Neighborhood Evacuation

A Haverhill man, accused a year ago of making a “pipe bomb” that could have harmed people and property up to 300 yards away, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to possessing an explosive device and other weapons and ammunition.

Essex County Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler said David Farnsworth, now 64, will also serve three years of probation when he must undergo mental health evaluation and treatment and may not possess firearms, incendiary devices or components used in incendiary devices.

As WHAV reported first last July, Farnsworth of 5 Rosebud Ave., constructed and hid, the “pipe bomb” in his backyard, prompting Haverhill Police to evacuate neighbors, including residents of the densely populated Churchill Courts apartment complex, for six hours.

Farnsworth pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing an incendiary device, carrying a firearm without a license, possessing a large-capacity firearm, carrying a firearm without a firearm identification card and possessing ammunition without a firearm identification card. Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said one of charges came when Farnsworth was stopped in Wrentham while he was working as a commercial truck driver. He was found to be in possession of a firearm without a valid license.

Haverhill Police were alerted to the explosive device by a relative who said Farnsworth claimed that morning to have been “building a bomb to kill himself and others.” The relative relayed that Farnsworth first told another family member the bomb is outside the home, under a blue tarp and “ready to be activated and could go off with very minimal movement.”

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad confirmed the device, describing it as standing three-feet tall and was built using two brake rotors, propane tank, fire extinguisher, gun powder, concrete, a chain and an orange utility bucket.

Assistant District Attorney Maria Markos prosecuted the case and Farnsworth was represented by attorney Carmine P. Lepore.