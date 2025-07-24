Tattersall Farm Stargazing Night Moves to Saturday at 8 p.m.

Amateur astronomer Mike McDougal will be back at Haverhill’s Tattersall Farm Saturday for another public Guided Stargazing Night.

They were originally scheduled for Friday, but expected rain changed plans. McDougal and other members of the North Shore Amateur Astronomy Club will set up telescopes and help the public find the planets, star clusters, binary stars, nebulae and faint galaxies as it gets darker at the farm.

Visitors are advised to follow the red glow sticks from the parking lot to the observation area and asked not to use flashlights or flash photography as they approach the telescopes. Bug repellant is advised and dogs are not permitted.

Guided Stargazing Night takes place Saturday, July 26, at 8 p.m., at 542 N. Broadway, Haverhill. Those interested are advised to check Tattersall Farm’s Facebook page for any updates.