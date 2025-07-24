Loss of Skateland in 2022 Leads to Three Winning Ideas for New Family Entertainment in Haverhill

Three ideas to fill a need for family-focused entertainment in Haverhill emerged as winners of Team Haverhill’s Fun Forward Haverhill Family Entertainment Pitch contest.

Jossery Diaz won the top $25,000 prize for a concept called “Haverhill Funplex,” while Elinton Rosario was awarded $12,500 for “Hoops and Handles” and Michael Boucher $5,000 for “Drop N Play.” Winners will now use their seed money to flesh out their ideas and help launch their ventures. Officials said prize money is contingent on establishing the business in Haverhill and meeting planning milestones. Team Haverhill President Kevin Burke said he is looking forward to seeing the end result.

“All of the winners are already working and on their way, establishing programs and plans to launch and expand these youth and family businesses in Haverhill. We look forward to celebrating their success,” he said.

This contest was initiated and paid through a state budget earmark secured by Rep. Andy X. Vargas.

“I hear from constituents about a wide range of issues and, since the closure of Skateland, one of the most consistent concerns from families has been the lack of activities for children and youth in the city,” said Vargas.

Skateland, which first opened in 1951, was demolished in 2022 to help make way for The Beck, a 290-unit housing development, park, restaurant and retail complex along the Merrimack River, on the Bradford side of the Sgt. Joseph C. Comeau Bridge.

The contest took place in partnership with Entrepreneurship For All, known as EforAll, to showcase family-oriented business ideas that will be attractive to youth and families. Judging proposals were Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett, Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce President Katie Cook and Rafael Fonseca, an EforAll mentor.