Former Boston Globe Reporter Cole Joins 97.9 WHAV Local News Team

Former Boston Globe reporter and North Andover Citizen newspaper co-founder Caroline Louise Cole recently joined WHAV as a staff reporter.

An award-winning journalist, Cole has deep ties to the area, thanks to 40 years as a community journalist in and around northwest Boston.

During her 16 years as a reporter for the Boston Globe’s Northwest Weekly edition, Cole became known for her ability to highlight the people, news and events that make the region unique. Prior to her work at Globe, she co-founded the weekly North Andover Citizen, whose subscriber base grew to include 80% of households in neighboring North Andover.

In addition to her experience as a journalist, she served as volunteer coordinator and media liaison for the Massachusetts Senior Medicare Patrol program at Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley (now AgeSpan). Active in community service, she is currently president of the League of Women Voters of Andover-North Andover, a board member of Family Services of the Merrimack Valley and president of the Connecticut College Class of 1974.

Cole, of Haverhill, enjoys spending time with her children—Rosie of Sandown, N.H., and Sam of Brooklyn, N.Y., and her two grandchildren, Noah and Olivia.

