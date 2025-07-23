Podcast: Haverhill-Based BC Media Productions Help Netflix with Docu-Series About Shaquille O’Neil

(Additional photograph below.)

Shaq is back with help from Haverhill’s BC Media Productions in a new Netflix docu-series, “Power Moves With Shaquille O’Neal.”

The series, which focuses on Shaquille O’Neil’s recent appointment as president of the footwear and athletic brand, Reebok, was filmed partly in Boston, where Ben Consoli and his team of producers and videographers aided in shooting interviews and “b-roll,” an industry term for supplementary shots that enhance the main story.

BC Media Productions got its start filming commercials and videos for academic institutions. The company was founded by Consoli, a lifelong Haverhill resident who attended Emerson College for videography. His firm made connections with industry members through their past work and were approached by a partner media production company with this opportunity. When asked if they wanted to participate, the answer was a resounding yes.

The production had to be kept secret until it was completed and confirmed for release. In an interview with WHAV, Consoli discussed how many projects never make it to viewers.

“When you work on projects like this you never quite know if it’s going to happen because you’re doing these a year or so ahead of release day. So, we got the word it’s finally coming out. We’re like ‘Oh wow.’ A: We can actually talk about it now and B: it will be out there in the world.”

Consoli’s team got to enjoy a meal with the gargantuan basketballer at the close of their Boston shooting days. They reported that for lunch, O’Neil had a special lunch order.

“Shaq had ordered two sandwiches and everyone just thought, ‘Okay, it was him and for his son.’ But no, they were both for him. And we’re kinda like okay, this is exactly what you would expect from a man that large—he’s gotta eat a lot to keep himself going,” he said.

Despite having their company name attached to a prominent, globally streamable project, Consoli said his company will continue representing Haverhill with pride. He mentioned he loves bringing working partners to their Haverhill offices.

“I’m proud to have the business here and to say like, ‘No, this company is in Haverhill and you should come on by. Come in for a meeting, grab something to eat, hang out.’ Like every client that comes to my office is like, ‘This town is awesome,’” Consoli added.

BC Media Productions is located at 21 Wingate St, Suite 102, in Haverhill.

“Power Moves With Shaquille O’Neal” is now streaming all episodes on Netflix.

