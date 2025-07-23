Methuen’s Forest Lake Temporarily Closes Due to E. Coli Bacteria

High levels of E. Coli bacteria found in the water is forcing the closing of Methuen’s Forest Lake for the time being.

The city’s Health Human Services and Inspections Department, in collaboration with the Water Department, is conducting regular tests to ensure the water meets safety standards.

“We understand residents’ eagerness to enjoy water activities such as swimming, fishing and boating, but we kindly request your patience during this time. These activities will remain temporarily prohibited until we can confidently declare that the lake is once again safe for everyone,” officials said in a release issued Wednesday.

The city further cautioned that while some may still try to take a dip, “the health risks associated with E. Coli contamination should not be taken lightly. Your well-being is of utmost importance to us, and we implore you to wait until we officially announce the reopening of the lake.”

Those with questions are advised to contact Recreation Director Steve Angelo by calling 978-983-8590 or emailing [email protected].