The Essex County Gamers MeetUp Group is hosting open gaming events Thursdays in July at the Haverhill Public Library.

Game types include strategy, abstract, filler, complex and non-complex. All experience levels are welcome and participants are free to bring their own games.

The group meets Thursdays, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., in the library’s Milhendler Room, 99 Main St., Haverhill. No registration is required.