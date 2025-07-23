Disability Pride Month Community Event Saturday in Lawrence

Disability Pride Flag. (Ann Magill.)

July is Disability Pride Month and continues Saturday with a community gathering, marking the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Lawrence Mayor Brian A. De Peña’s office and the Lawrence Commission on Disability are also hosting an outdoor event with food, activities, music and raffles and community Saturday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Campagnone Common, 200 Common St., Lawrence. It will be accessible for those with disabilities.

Those with questions may call Joan Finocchiaro at 978-509-3644.

