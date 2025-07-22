Previously Unannounced Haverhill Statement in Support of Officials Oddly Finds Its Way to Boston TV

The Haverhill City Council threw its support behind Mayor Melinda E. Barrett and Police Chief Robert P. Pistone Jr. in the aftermath of the death of Francis Gigliotti Friday, July 11, while in police custody.

Council President Thomas J. Sullivan made the brief declaration of support at the end of the regular City Council meeting Tuesday. He said the Council stands behind Barrett, Pistone and District Attorney Paul F. Tucker, who is leading the investigation. He also expressed sympathy for Gigliotti’s family and friends.

“The Haverhill City Council offers its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Francis Gigliotti. We recognize that the community is hurting right now. We have faith in Mayor Barrett, Police Chief Pistone and District Attorney Paul Tucker who have all said they will conduct an open, honest, transparent and thorough investigation. And we agree. We understand this takes time. In the interim we will respect the process. Thank you,” Sullivan said.

Repeating a suspicious pattern seen over the past week, two Boston television stations showed up with apparent advance notice of the announcement. There was no public notice of the item and seemingly, only select, out-of-town media were so informed.

On July 11, police responded to a report of a man, subsequently identified as Gigliotti, who was running down the middle of Winter Street and behaving erratically. According to an official statement, Gigliotti, 43, became “unresponsive” and subsequently died after a struggle. Over the course of several minutes, seven police officers responded. The officers involved were subsequently placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard protocol

The medical examiner’s office has not yet released a cause of death.