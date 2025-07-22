Podcast: Emergency Medicine Chief Schuur Outlines Haverhill Hospital Plan



The chief of emergency medicine at Lawrence General Hospital appeared on WHAV last week to allay public concerns over plans to reduce services at Holy Family Hospital Haverhill.

Lawrence General has applied to change its state license to allow it to close in-patient medical and surgical beds as well as the intensive care unit at Holy Family Hospital Haverhill, but retain the emergency department as a free-standing, or satellite, operation. Under the plan, the emergency department would remain staffed and opened 24 hours, seven days a week, according to Dr. Jeremiah “Jay” Schuur, head of emergency medicine at the three hospitals.

Schuur said the main reason the hospital is seeking to close down the in-patient beds is only eight to 10 beds of the hospital’s 59 are used on a regular basis. Most patients who must be admitted are already being transferred to Holy Family Hospital Methuen. That practice would continue, he said.

“It means the emergency department in Haverhill will continue to taking ambulances, will continue to be open 24/7 staffed with experiences physicians for emergency medicine. The same technology we have now, CT scanners, ultrasounds, lab test. That’s really the main question that I think people have. Are those services changing? Our message is we are going to be continuing those services,” Schuur said.

Schuur was a guest on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program last week and outlined the hospital’s plans.

Lawrence General Hospital bought the two local hospitals for $28 million from bankrupt Steward Health Care last fall.

Residents have two chances this week to make comments and ask questions about the proposal which would go into effect Oct. 1.

The state Department of Public Health has scheduled the formal public hearing Wednesday, July 23, at 6 p.m. at Northern Essex Community College’s David Hartleb Technology Center in room 103AB, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill.

Lawrence General officials have also scheduled their own “listening session” the following day, Thursday, July 24, at 5:30 p.m. in Johnson Auditorium at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

