House Ways and Means Chair Tells Local Biz State is in Good Stead Even as Fed Cuts

Massachusetts is not backing down on supporting its core values and is prepared to step in if and when the federal government cancels health care and other safety net programs.

That was the message state Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, brought to the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Tuesday. He gave the keynote speech at the Chamber’s annual State Representatives Luncheon at the Lawrence campus of Northern Essex Community College.

Michlewitz said he is proud the state Legislature was able to pass a $61 billion budget for the next year without needing to raise taxes. He said that while the budget contained some belt tightening measures, it pays for important transportation, housing and educational initiatives including free community college tuition and free lunches at public schools. He also noted the state is an enviable position because it has some surplus money in savings and a positive bond rating.

“The good news is we have an $8 billion rainy day fund in Massachusetts that will allow us some flexibility. And a bond rating that is in good standing. We continue to have a good bond rating. If you noticed, the federal government’s bond rating was downgraded like a month ago. We continue to navigate through these things. We have flexibility to do that to a certain extent,” Michlewitz said.

During the question-and-answer period, Zandra S. Kelley, chief medical officer at Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, said she is concerned about the impact recent changes to the federal Medicaid program will have on her clinic and her patients. Michlewitz said the state has her back.

“We’re not backing down on what we believe in. We were the originators of Obamacare before it was Obamacare. So, we were doing it before the federal government wanted to do it. So, if the federal government doesn’t want to provide the services that they have over the last 10 to 15 years here, we will step up and figure it out. And we are going to figure it out. It’s too important,” Michlewitz said.

Likewise, Will Courtney, communications director for Our Neighbor’s Table, a regional food security program based in Amesbury, said he is concerned about new rules that will tighten eligibility for the federal Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, better known as SNAP. Michlewitz was upbeat and again said state leaders were monitoring program changes and were prepared to step in. However, he said it is very important for community and business leaders to stay in close communication with their state legislators so that those on Beacon Hill hear firsthand from those on the ground.

He also said that it is important for someone like him who lives in Boston and represents a downtown Boston district to accept invitations such as the one the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce had extended him because the state’s economic viability depends on economic growth across the state and he needs to see needs for himself.

“We don’t want to just be reliant on the Greater Boston area to grow our economy. Our economy and economic growth is only going to be strong if we are growing it in all different areas whether that’s in the Merrimack Valley, whether that’s on the South Coast, Western Mass., Central Mass., the Cape and the Islands. It does not work relying strictly on the Greater Boston area,” Michlewitz said.

State representatives who attended the event included Ryan M. Hamilton, Frank A. Moran, Tram T. Nguyen, Francisco E. Paulino. Adrianne P. Ramos and Andy X. Vargas.