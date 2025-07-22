Haverhill Restaurant Week Returns Aug. 15-24; Tasty Awards Aug. 25

City eateries are coming together for Haverhill’s Eighth Annual Restaurant Week next month.

The last summer restaurant promotion took place in 2023. Last year, however, the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce opted to move the event to this past February. At the time, the Chamber said past summer participation “wasn’t as busy as we wanted it to be for the restaurants” because of vacations.

“Restaurant Week is a community-wide invitation to explore the culture, cuisine and vibrant atmosphere that Haverhill has to offer. Whether you’re a local foodie or visiting for the first time, it’s the perfect opportunity to discover your new favorite spots while supporting local businesses,” the Chamber said in a release Tuesday.

The Eighth Annual Restaurant Week takes place between Friday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 24.

Diners may pick up a Restaurant Week Passport at any participating restaurant and check off visits while earning a chance to win $50 restaurant gift cards.

Restaurants offering menu specials and deals of include Bradford Village Square, Casa Blanca, Dominic’s, Drop Café, G’s Texas Southern Flare, The Roma, Tap Brewing Company, Joseph’s Trattoria, Aroma Joe’s, Barrio and The Peddler’s Daughter.

Another returning tradition is The Tasty Awards, taking place Monday, Aug. 25, to recognize standout dishes, chefs and experiences of the week.