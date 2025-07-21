New Career Center Director Among Jobs Featured at Thursday’s MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair

Day Jewelers, state Executive Office of Health and Human Services, Greater Lawrence Community Action Council and YMCA Of the North Shore are among those meeting with employment candidates when MakeIT Haverhill’s next job fair takes place Thursday.

Day Jewelers is seeking service and sales consultants while state Health and Human Services is hiring social workers, juvenile justice youth coordinators and direct care workers; Lawrence Community Action, career center director and program manager, employment counselors, business service representatives, outreach specialist and housing program manager; and YMCA, early learning teachers, before and after school program staff, site coordinators and licensing compliance manager.

Other employers include Community Action, Element Care, Mello and New England Tractor Trailer Training School.

The job fair is Thursday, July 24, from 3-5 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill. Bilingual assistance is available for Spanish and Haitian Creole speakers.

Support services will also be offered by the Haverhill Health Department, Eliot Community Human Services and Haverhill Public Library.