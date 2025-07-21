Museum of Printing Puts on Revolutionary New Exhibition Through Aug. 30

Haverhill’s Museum of Printing this summer is featuring broadsides, essentially posters, created by local artists to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the “Shot Heard Round the World.”

“Awake, Rise, Act: Contemporary Broadsides at the Museum of Printing” run through Aug. 30. The exhibition draws inspiration from broadsides that were generated at the beginning of the American Revolution. Just as in 1775, the contemporary broadsides urge viewers to “awake, rise, act.”

The museum, dedicated to printing, typography, graphic arts and their influence on culture, organized the show in tandem with West Newton’s Shepherd & Maudsleigh Studio, a community space for printmakers to work and collaborate.

Artists featured include, Sandra Cardillo, Megan Cascella, Barbara Corrigan, Renee Covalucci, Deborah Epstein, Elissa Freud, Gail Hansen, Sharon Hayes, Rebekah Lord Gardiner, Steve Murakishi, Susan Murie, Marie Nolan, Charles Norris, Andrew Palladino, Molly Paul, Kelli Sacher, Laurie Sheffield, Liz Shepherd and Saskia Van Vactor.

The Museum of Printing is open every Saturday, year-round, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and other days for special events, at 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Admission is $15 each; $10 for seniors; and free for military members and students, Haverhill Library card holders and museum members.