Lewandowski Seeks to Further Restrict Door-to-Door Sales Hours and Days in Haverhill

When the Haverhill City Council meets Tuesday, Ward 4 City Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski seeks to change the hours when salespeople can go door-to-door in the city.

Lewandowski wants to change the solicitation restrictions from its current cutoff at 8 p.m., daily, to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with no solicitation allowed on Sundays and holidays. She said she received multiple complaints from constituents about a pest control company and a solar installation company that were pestering residents with repeated door-to-door visits.

The City Council will also discuss whether to postpone its meeting Sept. 9 now that a preliminary election has been scheduled on that date. The election was called because there will be a need to reduce the number of candidates running for at least one race for City Council in Ward 4.

Also on the agenda is the introduction of the two students who won $7,500 scholarships awarded by the city’s Commission on Disability Issues. Honored with the awards are Brogan Leonard Arivella, who graduated from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, and Katherine Rose Dalphin, who graduated from Haverhill High School.

Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett will request City Council give her authorization to seek a company to run the city’s downtown parking program. The three-year contract she is proposing would pay $286,000.

The City Council will hold a hearing on a request from Ryan Walsh to keep two storage containers for longer than six months at his property at 558 Amesbury Road.

Ward 6 City Councilor Michael S. McGonagle plans to introduce Michael Ingham, the commander of the Hannah Dustin Chapter 20 of Disabled American Veterans, to discuss the group’s upcoming golf fundraising tournament on Friday, Aug. 1.

Mayor Barrett is requesting the reappointment of Alan Foucault, 124 Kenoza St., and Philip Wysocki, 8 Philip St., to one-year terms on the Harbor Commission.

Attorney Paul A. Magliocchetti is requesting a hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 7, on the petition of a client who would like to build a10-unit residential dwelling with a store front at 233 Winter St.

Guylaine Beaulieu is requesting a hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 21, for a zoning variance to allow her to rent a portion of her building at 261 Primrose St. to a gym.

Marcos Devers is requesting a hearing Tuesday, Sept. 30, to convert a two-family structure at 43 Jackson St., to a three-family.

Steven J. Eddy is seeking a hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 23 to store 32,000 gallons of diesel fuel underground at a proposed fueling station at 298 Amesbury Road.

Finally, Joseph LeBlanc is requesting an event permit so that Team Haverhill can hold its annual River Ruckus Festival on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Riverfront Parking Lot on Washington Street. LeBlanc is also requesting a one-day beer and wine license.

The Haverhill City Council meets Tuesday night at 7 p.m., remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, Room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.