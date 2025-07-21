DA Releases Videos of Man in Haverhill Police Custody, City’s New PR Firm Tailors Message

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker Monday released a 28-minute video compilation which tracks Francis Gigliotti’s movements during the two hours before he died Friday, July 11, while being restrained by seven Haverhill police officers. His press conference also brought the revelation, the city hired a public relations firm last week to guide its response.

Tucker, speaking at a press conference in Salem, said the video was drawn from Haverhill city street cameras, business surveillance cameras and cellphone video submitted by the public. He pledged to release the entire 90 minutes of raw video “soon” and said his office is still accepting such clips.

“At some point very soon we will release all the video footage that runs approximately 90 minutes. And we are committed to releasing it in its raw, unedited form,” Tucker said.

Through the city’s newly hired public relations firm, Essex Strategies, Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett released a statement, echoing her earlier statement, first reported by WHAV last week, that she is committed to full transparency. The new statement said, “I recognize the community wants answers and so do I,” adding “I ask that we not lose sight of the fact that the men and women of the Haverhill Police Department continue to serve this community with a deep commitment to public safety.”

Essex Strategies founder, T.J. Winick, was on hand and told WHAV the city hired his firm as early as last week. Although the self-described “crisis and issues management” firm is already on the job, Barrett’s office said in an email it could not release the dollar amount of its contract with Essex Strategies until the contract has been signed by all parties.

The hiring raised suspicion that it may be related to targeted leaks to out-of-town news outlets pointing to unrelated drug deals alleged to involve Gigliotti as well as other speculation.

Several city councilors, responsible for approving the city’s budget, said they are unaware of the expenditure.

Gigliotti, 43, according to an official statement, became “unresponsive” and subsequently died after officers tackled him and were in the process of handcuffing him. The seven officers responded to reports that a man was running down the middle of Winter Street and acting in an erratic manner. The officers involved were subsequently placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard protocol.

Tucker called the press briefing Monday to update the public on just the video portion of his office’s investigation into the circumstances surrounding Gigliotti’s death. He said the investigation is ongoing, adding that the state medical examiner has not yet released a cause of death.

The time period leading up to the officers’ response, he said, is important because a Haverhill police report suggests Gigliotti may have received illicit drugs prior to his struggle with the police. Joseph Hurley, the Haverhill man alleged, only in a police report, to have provided the drugs to Gigliotti, has not charged with doing so as of Monday. He instead was arrested Monday, July 14, in connection with a different, alleged drug deal in downtown Haverhill. Prompted by questions from WHAV, Tucker said he could not say whether Hurley will be charged in connection with Gigliotti’s death.

Tucker began the briefing by playing the first 911 call to the Haverhill police at 6:22 p.m. In that request for help a man reported that a man named “Francis,” who was wearing a white shirt and white hat was “really messed up and running around all crazy” towards Winter Street.

“I am committed to sharing as much information as possible at the appropriate time. I know that there are many questions out there. I know the media has questions. I know the public has questions. But, for today’s briefing, we’re going to concentrate on the video portion of the investigation,” Tucker said.

Tucker then played the compiled video. It shows a man of the same description, now identified as Gigliotti, going into a house on White Street, then falling down the steps when he exited and then made his way towards Winter Street. In an expanded description of what police and Tucker first reported, Gigliotti walks erratically, sometimes dancing and often in the street, causing cars to dodge him. Soon a black SUV pulls up at the curb opposite him. Gigliotti then hits his head on the roof of the car and then walks around the back of the car and opens the hatchback and picks up the mat as if he was looking for something. He shuts the trunk door and then continues down the block. He then approaches a liquor store, goes in briefly and when he exits, he has a brief conversation with a pedestrian and a rider on a scooter.

As the video shows, Gigliotti continues on his way and soon a Haverhill police cruiser stops and the police officer begins talking to Gigliotti and encourages him to step out of the street onto the sidewalk. Another officer joins him, but Gigliotti breaks away and runs across the street in front of oncoming traffic. The officers chase him and are joined by another officers. Gigliotti then runs towards the entrance to Bradford Seafood at 124 Winter St. The officers grab him to stop him from going into the store, which was open and full of customers.

Gigliotti struggles with the officers who now number seven and eventually both he and the officers closest to him are on the ground. Gigliotti, whose face is pressed against the payment, can be heard saying “Help! Help!” An emergency medical technician arrives and then the image is blanked out. Tucker said this redaction was done to preserve Gigliotti’s privacy as he was being treated.