State Awards Area Organization $1.2 Million to Address Children’s Mental Health Needs

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, which serves Haverhill and Methuen and surrounding communities, Thursday was awarded a nearly $1.2 million state grant to support children’s mental health.

The Lexington-based organization, a division of Eliot Community Human Services, was among six groups statewide to share in $5 million in Early Childhood Mental Health Consultation Grants. They are targeted to support the social-emotional development and behavioral health of children in early education and care programs.

“We have a mental health crisis that has only been made worse by the pandemic, particularly for our youngest kids,” said Gov. Maura T. Healey. “These grants will provide early education and care programs with the tools and resources needed to help educators identify those who are struggling and support families in accessing care.”

Other area communities served by Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children are Andover, Georgetown, Groveland, Lawrence, Merrimac, North Andover and West Newbury.