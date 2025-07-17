Broco Energy of Haverhill Helps Massport Transition to Renewable Diesel Fuel

Haverhill-based Broco Energy recently entered into a new partnership with the Massachusetts Port Authority to deliver and transition Massport’s fuel tanks to renewable diesel across the quasi-state agency’s facilities.

Fuel tank locations include Conley Terminal, Boston Logan International Airport, Hanscom Air Force Base, Worcester Regional Airport and other Massport facilities. The collaboration is aimed at advancing Massport’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and advancing environmental stewardship through cutting-edge carbon reduction solutions.

“As a company deeply committed to advancing clean energy in New England, we’ve been diligently preparing for this. Building on our strong performance since January 2024, when we first started performing on the pilot program, and working closely alongside Massport’s OEM, we’ve made significant investments in new upgrades to our facility, enabling the ability to injection blend renewable diesel,” Robert Brown, president of Broco Energy, said.

Brown said the careful preparation, combined with the company’s unique fixed storage and blending capabilities, allows it to provide “a seamless and efficient transition for Massport.”

Renewable diesel is described as a cleaner-burning fuel derived from sustainable sources and offers a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional petroleum diesel.