Alleged Bank Robber Now Due to Return to Haverhill District Court Aug. 13

Ryan Messina, who is alleged to have held up a Pentucket Bank branch in Haverhill on June 2 after commandeering a car in Lawrence, is now due in Haverhill District Count Wednesday, Aug. 13.

A dangerousness hearing had been scheduled for this past Tuesday, but was rescheduled. Messina is being held at the Middleton House of Correction. He is represented by Attorney Amy Sixt of Lynn.

According to Essex County Assistant District Attorney Olivia Brooks, Messina, of 20 Calumet Road in Methuen, is alleged to have ordered a person out of a white Honda CRV in Lawrence shortly after noon on June 2. He then is alleged to have driven to the Westgate branch of Pentucket Bank at 395 Lowell Ave. in Haverhill.

Wearing a mask and sunglasses, Messina is also alleged to have handed the teller a note demanding $10,000. He was given a bag of cash and left the bank in the same vehicle. Brooks said security cameras caught the stolen vehicle entering and leaving the bank’s parking lot.