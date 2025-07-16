Haverhill’s Capt. William D. Glynn Marine Corps League Detachment Plans Marine Ball in November

Haverhill’s Capt. William D. Glynn Marine Corps League Detachment 128 is joining with its Lowell counterpart this November to celebrate the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary.

Haverhill is partnering with the Leo T. Fortier Detachment 130 to host the Marine Ball where there will be dancing, toasts, dinner and photograph opportunities. A dress code calls for formal attire or military dress blue. Black tie is optional. The event also benefits the local detachments.

District Vice Commandant Richard Broadnax said the Haverhill detachment was named for Glynn, who died at age 23 in 1944 during the Battle of Guam. Glynn is a familiar Haverhill name as William was the son of then-sitting Haverhill Mayor Albert W. Glynn, who served 11 years. The former Glynn Memorial Nursing Home, 61 Brown St., was named in honor of both men.

The Marine Ball takes place on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 6-11 p.m., at Lenzi’s Catering and Function Facility, 810 Merrimack Ave., Dracut. and honor the 250th anniversary of the founding of the Marines. Tickets are $80 per person plus fee and registration takes place online at eventbrite.