Haverhill Elks Lodge Seeks Buyer of Current Summer Street Building, Asking $950,000

The Haverhill chapter 165 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is looking for a buyer for their aging lodge building at 24 Summer St., near Haverhill City Hall.

Marcia Pappas, the club’s exalted ruler, told WHAV the 1890s era building is proving to be too expensive for the club of 350 to maintain.

“The heating system, electrical and all the basics need to be upgraded,” Pappas said. “The building has become a real burden for us. Anyone who buys the property will probably gut the building and start over.”

The asking price of the two-story, 16,000-square-foot structure is $950,000. The Elks have contracted with real estate broker Christopher Brown of New England Commercial based on Boston to find a buyer.

Once the current building is sold, the club will look for smaller quarters, Pappas said.

The first-floor function space is still being rented for functions and the second-floor members lounge and bar opens daily at 4 p.m.