BrightBridge Credit Union Seeks Approval to Merge with Springfield-Based Arrha Credit Union

BrightBridge Credit Union’s footprint is growing westward and southward as it plans to merge with Springfield-based Arrha Credit Union under the BrightBridge name.

According to a release, if approved by members of both credit unions and regulators, the Lawrence-based credit union will expand to serve the Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties in Massachusetts and Hartford and Tolland counties in Connecticut. Combined, there will be 23 retail branches and assets of nearly $2.4 billion with approximately 125,000 members. Arrha Credit Union was founded in 1929.

“We’re so excited about this opportunity to unite with another credit union that shares our values and commitment to putting members first,” said BrightBridge President and CEO John J. Howard. “Arrha Credit Union has a long-standing reputation for supporting its members with integrity, care and genuine down-to-earth service. Our partnership allows us to build upon that legacy while investing in future growth and innovation.”

Arrha Credit Union President and CEO Michael Ostrowski added, “Together, we’ll be stronger and better equipped to serve our members’ evolving financial needs. We look forward to working with the BrightBridge team to ensure a smooth transition for all.”

BrightBridge said members can expect regular updates and information about the proposed merger.