The Roma Welcomes Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce July 22

Haverhill’s Roma restaurant is welcoming members of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and their guests during a free “Back to Business Networking Night” next week.

There will be complimentary appetizers, a cash bar and opportunities to connect with local professionals. Besides the Roma, the event is sponsored by Realtor Michael Joy the Joy of Real Estate.

The gathering takes place Tuesday, July 22, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at The Roma, 29 Middlesex St., Haverhill. Those interested may reserve a place online at HaverhillChamber.com.