Let’s Paddle Haverhill! Event Promises to be a Splash Saturday, July 19

A “community paddle” for outdoor enthusiasts is set to take place with the group Let’s Paddle Haverhill! this Saturday

Kayakers, canoers and paddle boarders are advised to pre-register for the 9:30 a.m. event set to take place at the Ridgerunner Fish and Game Club’s property within the Bailey Reservation in Bradford. Attendees will be able to paddle in waters typically inaccessible to the public. The preserve is home to many wildlife creatures and participants can expect animal sightings to be a highlight. A U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vest is required at all times and those under 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

The event is made possible with support from Steve Dimakis, president of Ridgerunners and owner of downtown restaurant Mark’s Deli.

The two-hour paddle takes place Saturday, July 19, at 10 a.m., at Chadwick Pond in the Bailey Reservation. GPS systems can be set to 474 Kingsbury Ave. and signage will be posted on the access road. Sign-ups take place online at letspaddlehaverhill.com.