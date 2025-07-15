Haverhill Garden Club Honors Three Recent Graduates with $1,000 Scholarships Each

The Haverhill Garden Club recently awarded three $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors.

Scholarships went to recent graduates Kaylin Potter from Essex Agricultural and Technical School, Lila Dion from Haverhill High School and Adam Ahlstrom from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School. All awards are given in memory of Nancy Lagasse, who founded the club in 1967.

Potter will be attending Louisiana State University this fall to study landscape architecture. She earned a 4.03 grade point average and was a strong player on the school’s volleyball team. Potter also completed a cooperative education course at Rogers Spring Hill Garden Center in Haverhill.

Dion will be attending the University of New England this fall to study environmental science. She participated in the Project Lead the Way engineering program and in the early college program focused on STEM learning. Dion was also a YMCA camp counselor.

Ahlstrom, described as an “outdoorsman,” is a graduate of the Whittier Tech’s masonry program and intends to study environmental science at a community college, then transfer to a four-year program to study forestry.

The Haverhill Garden Club selects students who live in Haverhill, have at least a B+ average and who are pursuing further studies in botany, horticulture, earth sciences, biology, environmental studies, conservation or landscape architecture.