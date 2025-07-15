Former Haverhill Police Officer Wood Settles Lawrence Suit, Keeps Title But No Job Promise

Former Haverhill School Committee member and Police Officer Scott W. Wood Jr. is not working for the Lawrence Police Department, but a legal settlement allows him to retain his title there as a “intermittent, reserve police officer.”

Lawrence will also pay Wood $40,000 to settle his claims and the city will “cooperate” with Wood should he try to complete training at the police academy. The settlement agreement reads that despite Wood holding a reserve police title, Lawrence “shall not have any legal obligation to place Wood on the city payroll, swear him in as a police officer for LPD, assign him shifts or consider him an employee of the city…”

As WHAV reported first more than two years ago, Wood lost police positions in both Haverhill and Wenham in 2021 and 2022 because of two earlier Haverhill police background checks. Both mentioned sexist and racist language, unwelcome sexual advances, “documented allegations of misconduct” and other charges. Those investigations included reviews made in both 2013, which later resurfaced, and a second 2022 review.

In an April 10, 2024 letter to Wood, Lawrence Mayor Brian A. DePeña made similar references when he gave notice of the city’s intent to terminate Wood’s position as an intermittent, reserve police officer. DePeña pointed to a Lawrence background check that covered much of what Haverhill cited and, in DePeña’s words, “revealed disturbing information about your past which bears negatively on your fitness to serve as a police officer in the city.”

The transfer to Lawrence began Oct. 27, 2023—a little more than a month after Wood withdrew from Haverhill’s 2023 mayoral election contest, citing “baseless accusations and falsehoods” related to reporting of the background checks.

Wood sought an emergency injunction May 2, 2024 in Superior Court, complaining Lawrence withdrew its sponsorship of Wood in the Municipal Police Training Committee’s Bridge Academy. Wood followed by appealing to the state Civil Service Commission.

While the settlement between Wood and the City of Lawrence was signed this past March and a “Stipulation of Dismissal without Prejudice” was filed April 15 in Essex County Superior Court, Lawrence initially ignored WHAV’s public records request. After WHAV’s appeal to state Supervisor of Public Records Manza Arthur, Arthur ruled June 23 that “the city is ordered to provide Mr. Coco with a response to his request, provided in a manner consistent with this order, the Public Records Law and its Regulations within 10 business days.” Lawrence City Clerk Eileen O’Connor Bernal complied last Friday.

Back in May, City Attorney Timothy P. Houten confirmed for WHAV that Wood is “not employed by the City of Lawrence and the litigation has been settled.” Houten, however referred to “terms in the settlement” that kept him from releasing the agreement.

Indeed, the settlement confirms, “The parties agree to keep the contents of this agreement confidential and not to disclose it except as required by government or judicial order or process or to counsel or accountant or tax preparer.” WHAV has complained to legislators that permitting such terms in public documents “violates the intent and spirit of the 2016 state public records law.”

Meanwhile, Wood’s suit against the City of Haverhill, alleging breach of contract, wrongful termination and defamation, continues before U.S. District Court Judge Julia E. Kobick.

Wood has charged Haverhill breached an agreement with him to destroy the 2013 background check in exchange for him not pursuing a job as a police officer.

Wood and the city are scheduled to have a remote status conference Aug. 5. Each side must inform the court of “the current status of the case…whether the parties are interested in mediation, as well as any other matter relevant to the progress of the case.”