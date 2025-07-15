Early Registration for Longstanding Feaster Five Charity Run Now Open

Early-bird registration is open for the Feaster Five Road Race’s 38th year .

The Thanksgiving Day charity event, managed by DMSE Sports and former Olympic Games organizer Dave McGillivray, contributes money to Merrimack Valley YMCA, Merrimack Valley Striders’ High School Scholarship Fund and Bellesini Academy of Lawrence.

The Feaster Five is a 5K or five-mile run beginning in downtown Andover and ending at Andover Landing at Brickstone Square. It invites participation from children with its Sidney’s Rainbow Run, a cross country-style option dedicated to the memory of Sidney Olson, a five-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a car in 2023 in Andover’s Elm Square.

Thousands of families have participated in the Feaster Five since its beginning in 1987. Last year, the run garnered $50,000 for beneficiaries.

Early registration is $35 dollars and takes place online at feasterfive.com. Registrants receive a long-sleeve Feaster Five t-shirt.