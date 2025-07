Lawrence General Hospital and Holy Family Hospitals in Methuen and Haverhill are having a job fair this Friday for all positions including nursing roles, allied health and clinical and hospital support.

There will be on-the-spot interviews for nursing, allied health, clinical support, hospital support and more Friday, July 18, between noon and 5:30 p.m., at Holy Family Hospital, 70 East St., Methuen.

The hospitals encourage those interested to complete job applications ahead of time online.