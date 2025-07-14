Haverhill and Methuen Schools Each Receive State Civics Teaching and Learning Grants

Haverhill and Methuen public schools were among 37 school districts informed Monday they were awarded state Civics Teaching and Learning Grants.

Haverhill will receive $48,000 and Methuen $42,800 out of $972,000 granted statewide to “support curriculum and professional development to further civic knowledge and skills among students.” The grants also help implement eighth grade and high school student-led civics projects, hosting of local civics project showcases, participation in the Massachusetts Civics Project Showcases and other civic learning activities.

“We know how important it is to prepare students to consider different points of view and engage in civil discourse across lines of disagreement,” said Gov. Maura T. Healey in a statement. “By teaching students how they can make a difference by working together, we will create stronger communities and a stronger democracy.”

Civics Teaching and Learning Grants are paid by the state’s Civics Project Trust Fund and are intended to support civics instruction aligned with the 2018 Massachusetts History and Social Science Framework and the implementation of student-led, nonpartisan civic action projects as required by a 2018 law.