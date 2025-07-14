411 Cares Launches Tuna Can Food Drive for Month of July

The third annual Tuna in July donation drive is in full swing.

411 Cares, a local group dedicated to fighting food insecurity, seeks to collect 10,000 cans of tuna by July 31 to distribute to families in need.

The group has taken a creative approach to draw attention to its cause by using the hashtag, #PicWithTheFish. All who donate tuna cans at the group’s food donation pails, displayed in local businesses throughout Haverhill, are encouraged to snap and share a photo with the accompanying tuna sign. A complete list of participating businesses can be found on the 411 Cares Facebook page facebook.com/411Cares.

411 Cares will also have a table at the Haverhill Farmer’s Market Saturday, July 26. There, they will accept donations and host games for all to play.

The group has been active for five years and served more than 100,000 lunches to community members. Tuna was selected for their summer drives due to its low price and high protein content. The tag #PicWithTheFish shows the many smiling faces of Haverhill citizens and business owners who have participated in the drive.