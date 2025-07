Haverhill’s Penacook Place is hosting members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce for a networking breakfast this coming Thursday.

Chamber members have a chance to meet and find connect with new business leads over breakfast.

Networking takes place Thursday, July 17, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Penacook Place, 150 Water St., Haverhill. Admission is $10 each for members and $20 each for non-members and places may be reserved online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.