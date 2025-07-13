Groveland Promotes Two Police Officers, Including Department’s First Captain

Two Groveland police officers are moving up, including one who becomes the town’s first police captain.

Lt. Heather Riley was recently promoted to captain, the first person in the department’s history to hold this position. She has served as a full-time officer since 2011. Sgt. Steven Petrone moves up to lieutenant. He has been with the department full-time since 2010.

“These promotions reflect the growth and progress of the Groveland Police Department,” said Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen. “Capt. Riley and Lt. Petrone have each demonstrated outstanding service, leadership and integrity throughout their careers. We are proud to recognize their hard work and dedication.”

Officials said in a release Riley’s promotion “reflects her continued commitment to public safety, operational excellence and community service.” They said Petrone’s “strong leadership and dedication to the department’s mission have earned him the respect of his colleagues and the community alike.”