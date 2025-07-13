Essex County Greenbelt Completes Purchase of Merrimac Farm, to be Called Silver Brook Farm

Essex County Greenbelt Association met its June deadline of buying the 120-acre Hoyt Farm in Merrimac.

The farm, where a portion will continue to be leased to the Lesiczka family, owners of Wally’s Vegetables in Haverhill, will be renamed Silver Brook Farm, honoring its original colonial name and the stream that winds through the landscape. Several generations of the Lesiczka family have leased land for the last 60 years. As WHAV reported earlier this year, preservation of the land will also allow Greenbelt to expand public trails from the Merrimac Town Forest, preserve wetlands that feed the East Meadow River—Haverhill’s primary drinking water source—and support the region’s resilience to climate change.

“Over the past 15 years, Greenbelt has cultivated an enduring partnership with the Hoyt family, grounded in a shared vision for the future of their property,” says Greenbelt Director of Land Conservation Vanessa Johnson-Hall.

A former dairy farm, Silver Brook Farm has been continuously cultivated for over 200 years.

“Greenbelt’s acquisition of Hoyt Farm is a tremendous win for the Merrimac community,” says Chris Manni, Merrimac Select Board Chair. “This acquisition protects open space, preserves our town’s character and ensures that future generations will be able to enjoy this special landscape.”

During the first phase of this conservation effort, completed in December 2024, Greenbelt protected close to 22 acres