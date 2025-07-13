Demonstrators Call for Mental Health Training, Body Cams After Man Dies in Haverhill Police Custody

(Additional photographs below.)

Protesters Sunday called for Haverhill police officers to be held accountable, take part in mental health training and wear body cameras, among other actions, in the aftermath of the death of 43-year-old Francis Gigliotti Friday night after being restrained by police.

Gathering first at GAR Park and then in front of the Haverhill Police station, demonstrators alleged crimes were committed even as officials said an investigation is underway and a cause of death ruling is pending from the chief medical examiner. Shawn Rooney, whose sister Michelle was engaged to Gigliotti, spoke bluntly before the group at GAR Park, roughly across the street from the Haverhill Police station.

“This was a murder on videotape, pure and simple,” he said.

Rooney expressed skepticism of the investigation promised by Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker, contending the DA is influenced by his nearly 30-years as a police officer. If wrongdoing is found, Rooney said, officers should be fired and a grand jury empaneled to consider murder indictments against those involved.

In a joint statement issued Saturday afternoon, Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said Gigliotti “became unresponsive” during, what they described as, “a struggle” with a group of police officers that held him outside of a Winter Street restaurant. In that release, they said Gigliotti had fallen, ran “in the middle of the street and that he hit a car with his head” and was “weaving in and out of traffic.” Later, Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett promised “complete transparency” and was the first official to identify Gigliotti by his name.

Hours after the demonstration, Tucker and Pistone issued a second statement, asking the public to share any videos or photos which may be uploaded online here. They said an investigation will include interviews with all police officers involved and civilian witnesses, reviews of city camera footage and publicly available video and be coordinated with the chief medical examiner “who will conduct a full autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.”

Gigliotti’s mother, Mary; aunt Muriel Enos; niece; and fiancé were present as well as other friends and family. Michelle Rooney said she is in “shock” and “traumatized.” She said she watched bystander videos, saying the images of police restraining Gigliotti will be “etched in her brain forever.”

Ynisa Gonzalez, described Gigliotti as an “amazing husband, stepfather, friend.” She was the first speaker, among several that followed, to discuss the need to better address mental health issues.

“Unfortunately we lost him to, I think, police brutality. He did not deserve this. They say he was acting erratically—Francis did have a lot of mental health issues,” she said.

Another speaker, Barbara Gosselin, called for more training.

“What happened should not have happened. This poor gentleman was crying for help and instead lost his life because all he wanted was help because he could not control himself,” she said.

Enos said police haven’t contacted Gigliotti’s family. She charged younger police officers are inexperienced, especially with mental health issues

The only city official observed was Ward 2 Councilor Katrina Hobbs-Everett.

“In my opinion, as far as moving the needle, that’s the thing that’s important, the community needs to decide what they’re looking for—not just information, but what’s the requests they’re looking for,” she told WHAV.

Her husband, Dennis D. Everett Jr., who, with his wife, co-founded Power of Self-Education, said UTEC will hold a four-week “community gathering” in restorative justice to “repair harm as much as possible.”

At the police station across the street, the group shouted “Justice for Francis” and “No Justice, No Peace.” Several protesters complained the entrance to the police station was locked.