U.S. SBA’s Spahiu and Steele to Address Merrimack Valley Chamber at Annual Awards Breakfast

U.S. Small Business Administration’s Ili Spahiu, acting Massachusetts district director, and Peter A. Steele, regional administrator, will be on hand to congratulate a wide variety of local businesses during the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming Annual Small Business Awards.

The awards breakfast takes place Friday, June 6, from 7:30-9 a.m., at Renaissance Country Club, 377 Kenoza St., in Haverhill.

Winners include, in Business assistance, MakelT Haverhill and MassDevelopment; Discovery/Education, Mass, School of Law at Andover and Merrimack College; Environmental, G. Mello Disposal, NRGTree and Revise; Healthcare, Comfort Home Care and Spectrum Adult DayHealth; and Innovative, Factorial Energy and STEMspot.

In addition, Longevity, Haffner’s, Michaud Insurance Agency and Raymond’s Turkey Farm; Manufacturing, Edwards Vacuum and Helfrich Brothers Boiler Works; Cultural/Tourism Duston-Dustin Garrison House and North Andover Historical Society; Diversity, Top Notch Scholars’ Joanna De Pena and New York Life’s Lisanny Richiez; and Media Advocate, Andover Living and Merrimack Valley Eats.

Also, Nonprofit, Community Teamwork and Lazarus House; Perseverance, X-Golf Methuen; Retail, Harrows Chicken Pies and Little Giant Comics; Service, A.D. Parkside West and Servpro of Lowell; Veteran, Clear Path for Veterans; Wholesale, Bigbelly Waste Solutions and Shaheen Bros.; and Family-Owned Businesses, Joseph’s Trattoria Pest-End, Shadi’s Restaurant, Silverio Insurance Agency and Wang’s Table.

Admission is $45 for members and $55 for non-members and may be reserved online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.