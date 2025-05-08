McGuire Family Donates $20,000 to Help Whittier Tech Install Track Timing System

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Wednesday honored the Richard McGuire family for its $20,000 donation of a track timing system.

The FinishLynx Track Timing system was dedicated just prior to Whittier Tech’s track meet against Greater Lowell Technical High School. It was paid by the Richard McGuire Scholarship Fund, created in memory of Richard McGuire, who passed away from leukemia at the age of 21. McGuire was active in street and ice hockey during the late 1970s and early 1980s in Lawrence.

The fund was established by Richard’s parents, Henry and Theresa McGuire, to honor their son’s memory by helping students pursue continued education. Since its inception, the fund has awarded $1,200 scholarships twice per year to students in need. However, the family said, “With Theresa passing last year, the passion the fund was created with has waned.” Instead, they decided Whittier will receive a final donation to help the school host sporting events with the track timing system, manufactured by Lynx System Developers in Haverhill.

“The two oldest boys attended vocational high schools with emphasis on developing a trade and hands-on experience. One of them volunteers to film sport events for Whittier. Additionally, two of Theresa and Henry’s grandchildren have attended Whittier,” the family said.

Whittier Tech staff and students joined the McGuire family on the track to mark the occasion and express their gratitude.

“We’re incredibly grateful for this meaningful gift from the Richard McGuire Scholarship Fund,” said Whittier Tech’s Track and Field Head Coach Jay Ihle. “The timing system will have a direct impact on our athletes’ ability to train and compete at a higher level, and it also opens the door for Whittier to host large meets. This gift doesn’t just support our current and future athletes—it honors the spirit of opportunity and perseverance that Richard’s legacy represents.”

Kevin Bradley, Whittier Tech’s athletic director, added, “The new track timing system will benefit not only our students but the wider school community, enhancing our athletic facilities for years to come.”