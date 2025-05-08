Haverhill Council on Aging Screens P.T. Barnum Flick May 14

The musical period drama “The Greatest Showman” about the life and times of P.T. Barnum will be shown by the Haverhill Council on Aging.

The film starring Hugh Jackman in the title role will be shown Wednesday, May 14, at 11 a.m. in Room 45 at the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. The showing is free.

The film, which won a Golden Globe for best original song, traces Barnum’s early beginnings in entertainment. Reserve a place by calling Activities Director Paola Hussein at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.